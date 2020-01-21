Weekly Web Updates – January 21, 2020

Leave a reply

Updates

Fixes and Tweaks

  • The Course Hub now provides links to both the College/Schools’ academic calendar as well as the Institute’s academic calendar.
  • The Course Hub now validates that the site-name is of the allowed format when creating new WordPress resources.
  • The Course Hub now checks that Canvas sites are being created for the current or upcoming term and warns if trying to create sites for past terms.

Ongoing Work

  • Creating a new “Offices” site for institution-wide anchor functions.
  • Creating new Drupal 8 sites for our schools and programs.
  • Post-launch improvements of the updated Course Hub.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *