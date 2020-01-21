Weekly Web Updates – January 21, 2020

Updates
Fixes and Tweaks
- The Course Hub now provides links to both the College/Schools’ academic calendar as well as the Institute’s academic calendar.
- The Course Hub now validates that the site-name is of the allowed format when creating new WordPress resources.
- The Course Hub now checks that Canvas sites are being created for the current or upcoming term and warns if trying to create sites for past terms.
Ongoing Work
- Creating a new “Offices” site for institution-wide anchor functions.
- Creating new Drupal 8 sites for our schools and programs.
- Post-launch improvements of the updated Course Hub.