Nomination for Udall Scholarship–Applications Due 1/25/23

Udall Undergraduate Scholarship–Who Should Apply

Are you working towards positive solutions to environmental challenges or to issues impacting Native American or Alaskan Native policy or healthcare?

Have you demonstrated your commitment to one of these areas through public service?

Do you inspire and motivate others to take action?

Are you committed to making a difference through civility and consensus building?

If you answered “yes” to these questions, the Udall Scholarship may be right for you. Click on the category below for more information.

· Environment For undergraduates interested in conservation and environmental issues

· Tribal Policy For Native Americans and Alaska Natives focusing on multiple policy areas

· Native Health Care For Native Americans and Alaska Natives pursuing health-related careers

Eligibility: current sophomore or junior; U.S. citizen, U.S. national or permanent resident; demonstrated commitment to work with environmental issues through academic study and activities. The Udall Scholarship provides up to $7,000 for tuition, fees, educational expenses.

This scholarship requires nomination from Middlebury—the nomination deadline is January 25, 2023 at noon. See go/udall for instructions on how to apply for nomination. Questions? Email Dean Lisa Gates at fellowships@middlebury.edu.