NIDA Summer Research Internship Program–Drug Abuse Research–Apps due 2/10/23

2023 NIDA Summer Research Internship Program

Application Deadline: February 10, 2022

The NIDA Summer Research Internship Program supports all students with a focus on increasing underrepresented populations in drug abuse research. Through this program, undergraduates age 18 and older are introduced to the field of substance use and addiction research by participating in research internships with NIDA’s distinguished scientists at universities across the United States. Students work with leading scientists for eight weeks during the summer. The internship may include laboratory experiments, data collection, data analysis, formal courses, participation in lab meetings, patient interviews, manuscript preparation, and literature reviews. In addition, it is expected that each intern will deliver a formal presentation on their research project at the end of the internship.

Eligibility:

This program provides experiential summer research internships for undergraduate students from all backgrounds, with a goal of enhancing the representation of students from underrepresented backgrounds (American Indian/Alaska Native, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander) in addiction-related research.

Graduating 2023 college seniors are eligible to apply.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old by May 31, 2023 and must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents of the United States (no exceptions).

Individuals who have already participated in the NIDA Summer Research Internship Program are no longer eligible to apply.

Students must be committed to working for 8 consecutive weeks during the summer (some schedule flexibilities may be allowed).

Scope of Support:

Interns will receive a salary in the amount of $15.00 per hour for a maximum of $4,800 for eight (8) weeks.

Internship experiences may be virtual or in-person.

Interns may receive a housing reimbursement for up to $2,500 (upon sending NIDA proper documentation of these expenses) if they are required to travel to a different state for their internship. After accepting an internship position, the intern will be required to cover any additional costs for housing and other expenses accrued including but not limited to utilities, cable, Wi-Fi, and meals. NIDA understands that some locations have a higher cost of living and additional housing support will be considered with proper documentation on a case-by-case basis.

Interns may also receive a travel reimbursement for up to $500 for travel to and from the internship site, including but not limited to: bus, train, metro, airplane, uber, taxi, and parking.

How to Apply

Students must complete an online application. Additional details about the Internship Program and research sites can be found online.

When to Apply