Jan
13
Summer Research Programs at the University of Missouri–deadlines 1/31-2/19
January 13, 2023
Check out the variety of Summer Undergraduate Research Programs at the University of Missouri:
Alcohol Research (Feb 19)
Ellis Fischel Cancer Center Program (Feb 19)
Materials Science & Engineering (Feb 19)
Medical Sciences (Feb 17)
Missouri Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation (Feb 19)
Translational Biomedicine (Feb 19)
Students live in on-campus air-conditioned housing (double rooms), and receive a meal plan paid by the program. Many programs provide one credit hour of research, travel to and from Columbia (MO), and stipends ranging from $3,400 – $5,400.
Coordinated by the MU Office of Undergraduate Research, the Summer Undergraduate Research Program hosts 50+ students from institutions across the nation. Interns in the program participate in educational and social activities and numerous outings planned by the interns themselves creating a vibrant, inclusive, and welcoming summer community. Under the guidance of an MU faculty mentor, students work on their own projects in collaboration with graduate students, lab technicians, and post-doctoral researchers and will showcase their results at a poster Forum on July 27th.
Two additional REU programs at MU are: