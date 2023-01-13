Summer Research Programs at the University of Missouri–deadlines 1/31-2/19

Check out the variety of Summer Undergraduate Research Programs at the University of Missouri:

Students live in on-campus air-conditioned housing (double rooms), and receive a meal plan paid by the program. Many programs provide one credit hour of research, travel to and from Columbia (MO), and stipends ranging from $3,400 – $5,400.

Coordinated by the MU Office of Undergraduate Research, the Summer Undergraduate Research Program hosts 50+ students from institutions across the nation. Interns in the program participate in educational and social activities and numerous outings planned by the interns themselves creating a vibrant, inclusive, and welcoming summer community. Under the guidance of an MU faculty mentor, students work on their own projects in collaboration with graduate students, lab technicians, and post-doctoral researchers and will showcase their results at a poster Forum on July 27th.

Two additional REU programs at MU are:

Consumer Networking Technologies (Jan 31 priority deadline)