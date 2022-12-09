Applications Open for the Frederick Douglas Global Fellowship (summer program)

During the four-week summer program, 12 fellows will travel to Washington, DC, Cape Town, Dublin, Derry, and Belfast to explore the legacies of Frederick Douglass, Abraham Lincoln, John Lewis, Nelson Mandela, Bishop Desmond Tutu, Daniel O’Connell, John Hume, and other giants of social change. The program runs July 7 – August 4, 2023, with the first week taught virtually and the next three weeks taught on-site. Fellows will study how changemakers shaped pathways to peace, including the Emancipation Proclamation in America, the end of Apartheid in South Africa, and the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland. Fellowship award covers the full program cost and airfare sponsored by CIEE. For more information and application, see www.ciee.org/FDGF

Eligibility