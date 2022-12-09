Dec
9
Applications Open for the Frederick Douglas Global Fellowship (summer program)
December 9, 2022 | Leave a Comment
During the four-week summer program, 12 fellows will travel to Washington, DC, Cape Town, Dublin, Derry, and Belfast to explore the legacies of Frederick Douglass, Abraham Lincoln, John Lewis, Nelson Mandela, Bishop Desmond Tutu, Daniel O’Connell, John Hume, and other giants of social change. The program runs July 7 – August 4, 2023, with the first week taught virtually and the next three weeks taught on-site. Fellows will study how changemakers shaped pathways to peace, including the Emancipation Proclamation in America, the end of Apartheid in South Africa, and the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland. Fellowship award covers the full program cost and airfare sponsored by CIEE. For more information and application, see www.ciee.org/FDGF
Eligibility
- Be a current undergraduate freshman, sophomore or junior
- Have a minimum GPA of 3.3
- Be a U.S. citizen, U.S. national or permanent resident
- Identify as an ethnicity typically underrepresented on study abroad programs (e.g. American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino or Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander).
- Submit a complete application no later than February 14