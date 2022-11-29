Interested in Social Impact Work? FAO Schwarz Fellowship Applications Now Open!

Applications for the 2023-2025 Fellowships are now open. Visit the website to learn more about the new Fellowship positions. Applications are due February 10, 2023. Visit the website for details on applying.

The Fellowship program provides opportunities for new college graduates interested in social impact careers to be part of organizations that are deeply committed to social justice and equity. Through a combination of direct service and leadership challenges, professional development and mentoring, Fellows gain first-hand experience leading change and learn how effective nonprofits create lasting and measurable progress. Host organizations this year include The Barnes Foundation (Philadelphia), the Museum of Science (Boston), and the Whitney Museum (New York), Jumpstart and Year Up (New York and Boston).

To learn more, attend an upcoming info session — Dec. 6 at 12:30 PM ET— or connect with a past fellow. See more at https://www.faoschwarzfellowship.org/infosessions/ .