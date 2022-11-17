Info Session Nov 28 for Coro Northern California Fellows Program in Public Affairs

Since 1942, Coro has strengthened the democratic process by preparing people to work and lead across differences and across all sectors, fueling positive change. Our full time, graduate-level public affairs program equips emerging leaders with the tools, knowledge, and networks to pursue careers in public service. Our alumni work in every sector and in all professions—creating, governing, and leading with extraordinary skill and vision.

Competitively selected applicants will join a cohort of 9-12 fellows and learn through several components of the fellowship:

Field placements across 5 sectors (business, non-profit, government, political campaigns, and labor)

Leadership development seminars to develop critical thinking, analytical, governance, and leadership skills

Engage and learn the art of inquiry from interviews with influential leaders across the Bay Area

Join our upcoming info session on Monday, November 28th 1-2 PM PST to learn more about the fellowship and ask questions. Click here to register. Applications are due January, 8th, 2023.

To learn more about the program and application process, please visit Coro Northern California Fellows Program in Public Affairs and The Coro Fellowship.