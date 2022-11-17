Fulbright UK Summer Institute Application Opens Nov 30!

The Fulbright UK Summer Institutes are three to four week programmes for US undergraduate students, who have no or very little travel experience outside North America. Participants can explore the culture, heritage and history of the UK while experiencing higher education at a UK university.

Students will have the opportunity to:

Study alongside leading academics and professionals

Develop knowledge in specific fields

Experience cultural and social events

Visit UK cultural sites and areas of scenic beauty

Receive credit to transfer to their home institution

Meet people from different backgrounds and cultures

Become an ambassador for studying in the UK, for the Fulbright Commission and their host institution(s)

The Institute costs covered by the Fulbright Commission and its partner institutions include:

Round-trip airfare

Tuition and fees at the host institution

Accommodation

In some cases, a small daily allowance for meals

To be eligible, students must:

Be a US citizen and possess a US passport

Have had no or very little study/travel experience outside of North America

Have a minimum GPA of 3.7

Be at least 18 years old by the start of the programme

Be able to participate in the programme in its entirety

Have at least two years of undergraduate study remaining after the Institute finishes

Application deadline Feb 7, 2023. See https://fulbright.org.uk/going-to-the-uk/uk-summer-institutes for more information. Questions? Contact fellowships@middlebury.edu .