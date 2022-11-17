Nov
17
Fulbright UK Summer Institute Application Opens Nov 30!
November 17, 2022 | Leave a Comment
The Fulbright UK Summer Institutes are three to four week programmes for US undergraduate students, who have no or very little travel experience outside North America. Participants can explore the culture, heritage and history of the UK while experiencing higher education at a UK university.
Students will have the opportunity to:
- Study alongside leading academics and professionals
- Develop knowledge in specific fields
- Experience cultural and social events
- Visit UK cultural sites and areas of scenic beauty
- Receive credit to transfer to their home institution
- Meet people from different backgrounds and cultures
- Become an ambassador for studying in the UK, for the Fulbright Commission and their host institution(s)
The Institute costs covered by the Fulbright Commission and its partner institutions include:
- Round-trip airfare
- Tuition and fees at the host institution
- Accommodation
- In some cases, a small daily allowance for meals
To be eligible, students must:
- Be a US citizen and possess a US passport
- Have had no or very little study/travel experience outside of North America
- Have a minimum GPA of 3.7
- Be at least 18 years old by the start of the programme
- Be able to participate in the programme in its entirety
- Have at least two years of undergraduate study remaining after the Institute finishes
Application deadline Feb 7, 2023. See https://fulbright.org.uk/going-to-the-uk/uk-summer-institutes for more information. Questions? Contact fellowships@middlebury.edu .