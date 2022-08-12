Fulbright and Watson Updates—Aug. 15 Fulbright Intent to Apply Deadline and Aug. 30 Drop-In Advising

For those applying for a 2023-24 Fulbright or Watson Fellowship, the internal application deadlines are coming soon—Wednesday, 9/7 for Watson and Thursday, 9/8 for Fulbright.

If you are applying for a Fulbright, Monday, August 15 is the Intent to Apply Deadline.

Meeting this deadline insures you will receive feedback on your application and a copy of your transcript to upload prior to the 9/8 internal deadline. For details see go.middlebury.edu/fulbright.

Drop-In Advising for Fulbright and Watson on Tuesday, August 30 from 1-2:30 pm.

Join Dean Lisa Gates during an open advising session for active fall 2022 Fulbright and Watson applicants. Register to get the Zoom link to join.

Email fellowships@middlebury.edu with questions.