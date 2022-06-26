Luce Scholarship Competition Open; Deadline Oct 1

The application for the 2023-2024 Luce Scholars competition is officially open!

The Luce Scholars Program offers early career leaders immersive, professional experiences in Asia. The Program aims to forge stronger, more informed, more compassionate relationships across geographic borders by creating opportunities for young Americans across diverse sectors and interests to deepen their ties and understanding of the countries, cultures, and people of Asia.

Luce Scholars are open-minded, curious, and engaged in the world. They are receptive to new ideas and perspectives. They are individuals from a wide range of fields and come from a variety of backgrounds, but all share a common objective—to make the world a better place.

Learn more at https://www.hluce.org/programs/luce-scholars/