Lucia Snyderman ‘23.5 Named Goldwater Scholar

Congratulations to Lucia Snyderman ‘23.5 who was recently selected as a Goldwater Scholar! Lucia was one of 417 students selected from 1,242 college sophomores and juniors nominated for the award by 433 undergraduate institutions. With this scholarship, the Goldwater Foundation seeks to recognize and support college sophomores and juniors who show exceptional promise of becoming the next generation of STEM research leaders in the US. Lucia plans to pursue a PhD in Marine Biology and study bottlenose dolphin communication.

For more information about the Goldwater and how to apply for nomination for the scholarship, see go/goldwater.