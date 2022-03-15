Justin Morande ‘21.5 Wins Watson Fellowship

Congratulations to Justin Morande ‘21.5, Middlebury’s newest Watson Fellow! Justin was selected as part of the 54th Class of Thomas J. Watson Fellows. Fellows come from 21 states and 8 countries and exhibit a broad range of academic specialties, socio-economic backgrounds, and project diversity. Read more about Justin’s project “Place and Placelessness: Architecture at a Crossroads” at https://watson.foundation/fellowships/tj/fellows/a0C2I00000ZZzfOUAT

Interested in applying for the Watson? Learn more about Middlebury’s nomination process at go/watson .