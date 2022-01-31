Jan
31
Paid Summer Research Opportunities in STEM at the University of Missouri! Deadlines 2/11-3/1/22.
January 31, 2022
The University of Missouri has more than 60 slots in our AWESOME summer program for visiting students!
In addition to providing a full time research experience and end-of-the-summer poster session, we organize evening seminars, specialty small group seminars, and orientation and social activities designed to create a supportive peer community. Many of our seminars focus on professional development, tailored to different levels of student experience. We provide students and faculty the tools they need to quickly establish a productive mentoring relationship. And Columbia, Missouri is a great place to get away from distractions for the summer, and focus on research and professional development at a major research university — Big Time research with the Small Town touch!
Stipends range from $3400-$6000 and on-campus room & board.
Program Dates: May 31- July 30, 2022 (We can not accommodate late arrivals)
Our programs, organized by deadline:
February 11
Medical Research – outreach for students interested attending MU School of Medicine
February 20
Alcohol Research – psychology addiction research
Translational Biomedicine – students planning on research careers and looking at MU for graduate training
Cell & Molecular Biology – for students interested in molecular and cellular biology and looking at MU for graduate training
Cancer Research – students planning on careers in cancer research, diagnosis, or treatment and considering MU for graduate/professional studies
Materials Science & Engineering REU – broad array of materials engineering research
Animal Sciences – for students considering PhDs in animal sciences. This is not a pre-vet program.
March 1
Consumer Networking Technologies REU – computer sciences
Computational Neuroscience REU (note : This program is independent of the Office of Undergraduate Research)
Be sure to check out our homepage for our summer programs!