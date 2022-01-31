Jan
31
NIDA Summer Research Internship in Addiction Science; Deadline 2/11/22
The deadline to apply for the NIDA Summer Research Internship Program is less than two weeks away!
Apply to the NIDA Summer Research Internship Program!
Calling all undergraduates interested in participating in an addiction science summer internship! The NIDA Summer Research Internship Program supports all students with a focus on increasing underrepresented populations in substance use and addiction research. Through this program, undergraduates age 18 and older are introduced to the field of substance use and addiction research by participating in research internships with NIDA’s distinguished scientists at universities across the United States. Students work with leading scientists for eight weeks during the summer. The internship may include laboratory experiments, data collection, data analysis, formal courses, participation in lab meetings, patient interviews, manuscript preparation, and literature reviews. In addition, it is expected that each intern will deliver a formal presentation on their research project at the end of the internship. Our program covers travel and housing along with a salary of $15.00/hour. For more information, please visit NIDA summer research internship program website. The deadline to apply is February 11, 2022.