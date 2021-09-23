Opportunities for STEM Students Interested in Research Internships and Graduate Study

Check out these great opportunities for STEM undergraduates interested in graduate school and research internships! These programs are sponsored by the Oak Ridge National Laboratory:

Apply for the DOE-WDTS SULI and CCI internship programs at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. The application closes October 6 at 5:00 PM EST. Register here for the upcoming virtual GRAD Lab (September 24-25) to learn about fully-funded STEM graduate opportunities combined with research internships at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. This event is hosted by the University of Tennessee Knoxville and sponsored by Oak Ridge National Laboratory.