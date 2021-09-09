Summer research internships in Canada; Deadline Oct 15!

The Fulbright Canada- Mitacs Globalink internship program invites applications from U.S. undergraduate students to do an internship in Canada during the 2022 summer semester.

This program will provide high performing students with the opportunity to be part of a 10 to 12-week research internship under the supervision of Canadian university faculty members in a variety of academic disciplines, from science, engineering and mathematics to the humanities and social sciences.

Mitacs, our partner in this initiative, is a federally funded, national, not-for-profit organization that has designed and delivered research and training programs in Canada for some 20 years. Working with 70 universities, 6,000 companies, and both federal and provincial governments, they support industrial and social innovation in Canada.

You can see the list of available projects here (disregards the deadline that is mentioned). You do not need to select a project at this stage, should you be selected you will select the project(s) of your interest in a second round.

The application deadline is OCT 15 2021.