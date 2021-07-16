Jul
16
CUR Workshop for Students about the Graduate School Application Process
July 16, 2021 | Leave a Comment
CUR Conversations: Preparing for the Graduate School Application Process: A Beginning
July 21, 2021 2:00-3:00PM ET–Sign up using the link above
Students will gain insights into what to expect in graduate school, how to best search for graduate programs, and the application process. The session will include practical tips for preparing multiple applications, approaching faculty for letters of recommendation, and funding graduate education. (CUR is the Council on Undergraduate Research https://www.cur.org/ )