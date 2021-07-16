CUR Workshop for Students about the Graduate School Application Process

CUR Conversations: Preparing for the Graduate School Application Process: A Beginning

July 21, 2021 2:00-3:00PM ET–Sign up using the link above

Students will gain insights into what to expect in graduate school, how to best search for graduate programs, and the application process. The session will include practical tips for preparing multiple applications, approaching faculty for letters of recommendation, and funding graduate education. (CUR is the Council on Undergraduate Research https://www.cur.org/ )