Jul
13
Upcoming Events for Knight Hennessy
July 13, 2021 | Leave a Comment
The Knight Hennessy Application will Open on August 1, 2021; Deadline is October 6, 2021. Learn more about the scholarship at https://knight-hennessy.stanford.edu/ and attend an online info session below. The Knight Hennessy supports graduate study at Stanford University.
Here are links to the calendar of Regional and General Online Information Sessions with eligible students and recent alumni interested in graduate studies. Below is a sample of our upcoming sessions in July and August 2021.
|Date
|General/Region
|Start Time
|Time Zone
|2021.7.15Thursday, July 15
|General
|12:00 pm (noon)
|Pacific Time
|2021.7.22Thursday, July 22
|General
|4:00 pm
|Pacific Time
|2021.7.29Thursday, July 29
|General
|6:00 pm
|Pacific Time
|2021.8.4Wednesday, August 4
|Joint Session with Stanford School of H&S
|2:00 pm
|Pacific Time
|2021.8.10Tuesday, August 10
|PhD Applicants
|5:00 pm
|Pacific Time
|2021.8.11Wednesday, August 11
|Q&A Session (Admission Team)
|12:00 pm (noon)
|Pacific Time
|2021.8.12Thursday, August 12
|General
|9:00 am
|Pacific Time
|2021.8.16Monday, August 16
|Q&A Session (Admission Team)
|5:00 pm
|Pacific Time
|2021.8.17Tuesday, August 17
|Joint Session with Stanford Law School
|5:00 pm
|Pacific Time
|2021.8.18Wednesday, August 18
|Joint Session with Stanford Graduate School of Business
|6:00 pm
|Pacific Time
|2021.8.19Thursday, August 19
|Joint Session with Stanford Graduate School of Education
|4:00 pm
|Pacific Time