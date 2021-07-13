Upcoming Events for Knight Hennessy

The Knight Hennessy Application will Open on August 1, 2021; Deadline is October 6, 2021. Learn more about the scholarship at https://knight-hennessy.stanford.edu/ and attend an online info session below. The Knight Hennessy supports graduate study at Stanford University.

Here are links to the calendar of Regional and General Online Information Sessions with eligible students and recent alumni interested in graduate studies. Below is a sample of our upcoming sessions in July and August 2021.