Jul

13

Upcoming Events for Knight Hennessy

July 13, 2021

The Knight Hennessy Application will Open on August 1, 2021; Deadline is October 6, 2021. Learn more about the scholarship at https://knight-hennessy.stanford.edu/ and attend an online info session below. The Knight Hennessy supports graduate study at Stanford University.

Here are links to the calendar of Regional and General Online Information Sessions with eligible students and recent alumni interested in graduate studies. Below is a sample of our upcoming sessions in July and August 2021. 

DateGeneral/RegionStart TimeTime Zone
2021.7.15Thursday, July 15General12:00 pm (noon)Pacific Time
2021.7.22Thursday, July 22General4:00 pmPacific Time
2021.7.29Thursday, July 29General6:00 pmPacific Time
2021.8.4Wednesday, August 4Joint Session with Stanford School of H&S2:00 pmPacific Time
2021.8.10Tuesday, August 10PhD Applicants5:00 pmPacific Time
2021.8.11Wednesday, August 11Q&A Session (Admission Team)12:00 pm (noon)Pacific Time
2021.8.12Thursday, August 12General9:00 amPacific Time
2021.8.16Monday, August 16Q&A Session (Admission Team)5:00 pmPacific Time
2021.8.17Tuesday, August 17Joint Session with Stanford Law School5:00 pmPacific Time
2021.8.18Wednesday, August 18Joint Session with Stanford Graduate School of Business6:00 pmPacific Time
2021.8.19Thursday, August 19Joint Session with Stanford Graduate School of Education4:00 pmPacific Time
