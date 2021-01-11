Abstracts for the COVID Information Commons Student Paper Challenge due Feb 15!

Undergraduates are invited to participate in the COVID Information Commons Student Paper Challenge! This is a great opportunity for undergraduate students to leverage the NSF-funded COVID Information Commons (CIC) research and collaboration hub to learn about COVID research and develop a paper with their own insights.

Undergraduate students from around the world and of all academic interests are encouraged to participate. Winning papers will have the opportunity to be published on the CIC website, added to the Columbia University Academic Commons, and presented at a future CIC event. Please visit the Challenge webpage for further details and to sign up, and to view a demo video of how a student may use the CIC to do their research for a paper. Paper abstracts are due February 15 and the final paper April 1.