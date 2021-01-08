Data Science for Social Good Summer Projects – Fellow Applications Due Jan 31!

Following the success of the 2019 and 2020 Data Science for Social Good initiative, the University of Warwick is organising the 2021 DSSGx UK summer projects in partnership with the Ludwigs Maximilian University Munich and supported by The Alan Turing Institute. The program will run over 12 weeks from 7 June to 27 August 2021, and as last year, will be entirely online due to COVID-19.

DSSGx gives aspiring data scientists the opportunity to refine their data science skills through intense training, and by working in small supervised teams on real-world data mining, machine learning, and data science projects. Participants will work with global non-profit organisations and government bodies to make a real-world social impact with their data, by improving their services, interventions, and outreach.

Key points are:

All selected Fellows will be offered a stipend

Open to current undergraduate and graduate students who already possess good data science skills

Feedback from previous participants is exceptionally positive

Admission is highly selective

Find out more and apply online via: https://warwick.ac.uk/research/data-science/warwick-data/dssgx/

For any questions around the program, application, and selection contact: dssg@wbs.ac.uk

Students who have a passion for data science, care about the social good, and love to work in an international team of top talent, are invited to apply before 31 January at:

12:00pm GMT / 7:00am ET / 6:00am CT / 5:00am MT / 4:00am PT