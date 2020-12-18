New Summer 2021 Undergraduate Research Opportunities (STEM)

The opportunities below have been submitted to the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR). Check CUR for new listings.

Architecture of Earthquakes in the Deep Crust: International Arctic Expedition Science for Undergraduates – Concord University, Montana State UniversityThis international, field-based REU in west Greenland explores a geologic record of earthquake rupture in the mid-crust Students will apply advanced advanced field methods employing drones and other cutting-edge technologies to map a large system of pseudotachylyte veins and related ductile deformation features. The REU is centered around a five week expedition to remote, arctic Greenland where students will camp on the tundra and includes an online pre-field course during spring 2021. Students will prepare posters reporting their research results at a regional, national, or international conference. Field and conference travel expenses are paid by the program and students receive a stipend.

Chemistry REU – West Virginia UniversityThe Chemistry REU Site (May 24-July 30, 2021; Feb. 5 priority deadline) at WVU in Morgantown, WV is now accepting applications from undergraduates who 1) are majoring in chemistry or biochemistry (pre-majors also considered), 2) are citizens, nationals, or permanent residents of the U.S. or its territories, and 3) are interested in a research and training experience similar to graduate school. Participants spend 10-weeks researching on projects that address fundamental questions related to the chemistry of health and catalysis. Benefits include $5,000 stipend, lodging, meal expenses, and travel reimbursement. Questions? Contact ChemREU@mail.wvu.edu. Students from groups underrepresented within their disciplines (e.g., women, underrepresented minorities, students with disabilities), veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, first-generation college students and students from socioeconomically depressed regions (e.g., Appalachia) are especially encouraged to apply. RISING SOPHOMORES are also encouraged to apply! Currently, most WVI sites are being planned for onsite delivery according to schedule. Due to the ongoing circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability for onsite delivery may change at any time. Please note that WVU may cancel a site or convert it to virtual if, in WVU’s sole discretion, the state of the COVID-19 pandemic has not improved sufficiently for WVU to safely hold the program. The Chemistry REU Site at WVU is funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF) with team building activities funded by the WVU Eberly College and Research Office.

NSF BIT SURE REU – North Carolina State University Biotechnology Program (BIT)Please encourage your undergraduate students to apply to the NSF BIT SURE Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) Summer 2021. Hosted by North Carolina State University, this 10-week VIRTUAL program focuses on advanced sequencing tools that are transforming the way biologists conduct research and inclusive science. Participants learn about sequencing techniques and participate in professional development opportunities and site visits. A series of workshops and service-learning opportunities promote diversity in science and learning. BIT SURE participants receive a stipend. The application is available on our website: go.ncsu.edu/BITSURE Share the attached flyer with potential applicants. The deadline is February 14th, 2021. Thank you! Carlos

Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internships – DOE

The National Science Foundation has a search page that includes the contact information for Research Experiences for Undergraduates summer research programs. You will need to contact the specific program for application information.