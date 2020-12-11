Dec
Proposals for the 2021 Scholarship and Social Justice Undergraduate Research Conference due Feb 10
December 11, 2020
We are happy to announce that the 2021 Scholarship and Social Justice Undergraduate Research Conference will be held (virtually!) on April 8th & 9th, 2021. We are soliciting proposals from undergraduates who are conducting independent research. Here is a link to the request for proposals (RFP): Link to RFP: SSJ Request for Proposals or https://harvard.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6GAWBBxqqRx2C21
For 2021, we are primarily interested in research that focuses on groups, communities, or issues underrepresented in research. This year, we are looking for proposals that address health, education, and political access. Below are some examples of previous successful proposals.
- The Politics of Representation: A Study on the Impact of Electoral Systems in the United States- Mills College
- Incorporating Native Hawaiian Knowledge, Community, and Culture in Health Research: The Challenges of Multicultural Settler Colonialism- Harvard College
- Speaking for Ourselves: The Evolving Activism of Black Psychiatry from Integration to Black Power- Harvard College
- Whose Schizophrenia? How Race, Class, and Gender Intersect with Conceptions of Psychiatric Diagnosis-Wesleyan University