Proposals for the 2021 Scholarship and Social Justice Undergraduate Research Conference due Feb 10

We are happy to announce that the 2021 Scholarship and Social Justice Undergraduate Research Conference will be held (virtually!) on April 8th & 9th, 2021. We are soliciting proposals from undergraduates who are conducting independent research. Here is a link to the request for proposals (RFP): Link to RFP: SSJ Request for Proposals or https://harvard.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6GAWBBxqqRx2C21

For 2021, we are primarily interested in research that focuses on groups, communities, or issues underrepresented in research. This year, we are looking for proposals that address health, education, and political access. Below are some examples of previous successful proposals.