FAO Schwarz Fellowship: Info Session Jan 14; Apps due Feb 10
December 11, 2020
Now accepting applications for the next cohort of FAO Schwarz Fellows.
Heads up! Applications for the 2021-2023 cohort are due February 10.
The FAO Schwarz Fellowship program offers a transformative two-year experience designed to develop your leadership skills and prepare you for success in the social impact sector. Each Fellowship is paid and includes benefits.
You can learn more about the Fellowships during an online info session on Thursday, January 14 from 11:00 –11:45 am EST. You’ll learn more about our new hosts and how to apply to be an FAO Schwarz Fellow. Please join us for that call and learn more about the Fellowship experience.
|The 2021-2023 FAO Schwarz Fellowship Host Organizations
|The Barnes Foundation is a nonprofit cultural and educational institution, and its mission is to promote the advancement of education and the appreciation of the fine arts and horticulture.(Philadelphia).
Mighty Writer’s mission is to teach Philadelphia students to think and write with clarity so they can achieve success at school, at work and in life. (Philadelphia)
Year Up’s mission is to close the Opportunity Divide by ensuring that young adults gain the skills, experiences, and support that will empower them to reach their potential through careers and higher education. (New York City)
Jumpstart provides language, literacy, and social-emotional programming for preschool children from under-resourced communities and promotes quality early learning for all. (Hosting 2 Fellowships–Boston and New York City)
One of the world’s largest science centers and New England’s most highly attended cultural institution, the Museum of Science engages its audiences in STEM education through exhibits, in-person and digital education programs, and curricula. (Boston)