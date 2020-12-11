FAO Schwarz Fellowship: Info Session Jan 14; Apps due Feb 10

Now accepting applications for the next cohort of FAO Schwarz Fellows.

Heads up! Applications for the 2021-2023 cohort are due February 10.

The FAO Schwarz Fellowship program offers a transformative two-year experience designed to develop your leadership skills and prepare you for success in the social impact sector. Each Fellowship is paid and includes benefits.

You can learn more about the Fellowships during an online info session on Thursday, January 14 from 11:00 –11:45 am EST. You’ll learn more about our new hosts and how to apply to be an FAO Schwarz Fellow. Please join us for that call and learn more about the Fellowship experience.

The 2021-2023 FAO Schwarz Fellowship Host Organizations