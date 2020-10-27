RISE Summer Research Internships in Germany; Deadline Dec. 15

RISE stands for Research Internships in Science and Engineering. RISE Germany offers undergraduate students from North American, British and Irish universities the opportunity to complete a summer research internship at top German universities and research institutions.

Students are matched with a host university or institute according to their area of interest (biology, chemistry, physics, earth sciences, engineering, or a closely related field)

DAAD provides students a monthly stipend for three months to help cover living expenses

Host universities, universities of applied sciences (UAS) and institutes provide housing assistance and match students with Ph.D. student mentors or researchers (only UAS)

German language is not required and the working language will be in English

See https://www.daad.de/rise/en/rise-germany/ for more information and application instructions.