NYU’s Root-Tilden-Kern Scholarship for Public Interest Law

The Root-Tilden-Kern (RTK) Scholarship Program provides full-tuition scholarships to NYU Law School for students seeking to work in public interest law. The program seeks to provide funding, support, and community to a diverse group of students, including those who otherwise would not have the opportunity to pursue a public interest legal career. For more information, see https://www.law.nyu.edu/financialaid/jdscholarships/rootscholarship