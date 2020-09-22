PPIA Junior Summer Institute Application Deadline Is Nov 15

The application for 2021 PPIA Junior Summer Institute Application is now open and due on November 15, 2020. The application can be found online at https://jsiawards.ppiaprogram.org/.

The PPIA Fellowship Program prepares students to pursue Masters’ or joint degrees, typically in public policy, public administration, international affairs, or a related field. The organization does this through the intensive study provided by participation in a Junior Summer Institute (JSI), through partnerships with universities across the country, and through an alumni network that provides opportunities to connect with nearly 4000 individuals who share the same interest in public service.

Each year, PPIA seeks out high-potential undergraduate students from universities across the country to participate in an intensive seven-week Junior Summer Institute (JSI) before their senior year. During their program, fellows are equipped with the knowledge and skills they will need to succeed in graduate school and ultimately, in influential roles serving the public good.

Once a student has completed their JSI, they join an alumni network of leaders. In addition to the opportunities that this network provides for mentoring and career development, our alumni network has the opportunity to receive financial support for their graduate school education if they attend one of the programs in our Graduate School Consortium.

