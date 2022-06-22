Graduating Senior Spotlight

Each year, Middlebury College students participate in countless hours of community engagement projects like mentorship programs, community connected learning courses, language acquisition programs, migrant justice organizations, alternative breaks, and more. These students devote their time and energy to building relationships with local and global communities while learning and growing together as partners. As these students continue their educational journey towards graduation, they truly come to embody the spirit of service and leadership through their connections made and the meaningful work they do.

This year, we’re celebrating the following students who have graciously made the Center for Community Engagement part of their time at Middlebury College. Each of these individuals have dedicated time and effort towards diverse projects and programs, incorporating their scholarly pursuits into their community connections. Though they may leave Middlebury, the lasting legacy that they have created here through their service will not quickly fade and we hope that they will carry the lessons learned with them into their new ventures.

Congratulations Graduates! Thank you for making the Center for Community Engagement part of your journey!

