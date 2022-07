Hillel of Middlebury strives to create an inclusive and welcoming community for those who identify with or are interested in Judaism.

We host a Shabbat service every Friday at 5:30 and a dinner at 6:30 at the FIC. Please feel free to join for both or either!

If you have any questions or would like to be added to the Jews News – Hillel’s weekly newsletter – please email hillel@middlebury.edu.