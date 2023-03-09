Your Roadmap to Morgan Stanley Summer 2024

Morgan Stanley 2024 Summer Internship Applications are LIVE on morganstanley.com/campus. We encourage candidates to apply as early as possible as applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. You may apply for up to three programs.
Stay connected in with us throughout the campus recruiting season and access our 2024 Campus Roadmap by registering for our Morgan Stanley Recruiting Hub here.
2024 Summer Internship Applications – Key Dates:
- Revenue 2024 Internship Applications Opened on January 15, 2023
- Infrastructure 2024 Internship Applications Open on March 15, 2023
- Technology 2024 Internship Applications Open on June 15, 2023
Things to know:
- You may apply for up to three programs.
- Explore the Morgan Stanley Richard B. Fisher Scholarship Program which serves to attract college sophomores and juniors from historically underrepresented groups to the financial services industry. Learn more.
Infrastructure Roles opening March 15, 2023 include:
- Sophomore Programs
- Compliance
- Corporate Services
- Corporate Treasury
- Finance
- Firm Risk Management
- Human Resources
- Internal Audit
- Marketing
- Operations
Please reach out to mscampusrecruiting@morganstanley.com should you have any questions.