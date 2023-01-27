You are invited to the Vermont Virtual Job Fair on Thursday, February 23 from noon to 4:00 pm.

Save the Date for the Vermont Virtual Job Fair!

We are excited to announce that the Center for Careers and Internships has partnered with the University of Vermont Career Center, Norwich University Career and Internship Center, St. Michael’s College Career Education Center, Champlain College Career Collaborative, the Bennington College Career Development and Field Work Team, and the Vermont Department of Labor to bring you a job fair focused only on Vermont employers.

This virtual event is super convenient and will take place in Handshake. You can attend from the comfort of your room!

Please save the following date:

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Thursday, February 23, 2023 Time: 12:00-4:00 PM

12:00-4:00 PM Location: Handshake

Our Middlebury team has been integral in helping to choose Vermont employers with you in mind. To name a few of our favorites:

Darn Tough Vermont

ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

Howard Center

Vermont Mutual Insurance Group

We hope to see you in Handshake! Register in Handshake.