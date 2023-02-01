You are invited to the Vermont Virtual Job Fair on Thursday, February 23 from noon to 4:00 pm.

The Center for Careers and Internships has partnered with several other Vermont schools and the Vermont Department of Labor to bring you a virtual job fair focused on Vermont employers.

Thursday, February 23, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm EDT on Handshake

Registering for the event is your first step to prepare for the fair. You will then get follow-up information on how to set up a time to speak with regional employers from all industries who are excited to hire college students.

Virtual Career Fair benefits:

Have access to the fair from anywhere you have an internet connection.

Explore what companies and organizations are hiring students for local and regional opportunities.

Network with recruiters during video chats to learn more about their company.

Discover what job/s or paid internship/s might be of interest to you now and in the future.

Attend Q & A Sessions by employers to find out more about their company culture, open positions, and how to apply.

Our Middlebury team has been integral in helping to choose Vermont employers with you in mind. To name a few of our favorites:

Darn Tough Vermont

ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

Howard Center

Vermont Mutual Insurance Group

Check out Handshake’s Guide to Attending a Virtual Fair

Visit CCI to prep for this event, polish off your resume, research companies attending, and get your questions answered.

We hope to see you in Handshake! Register in Handshake.