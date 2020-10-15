Yale – Silver Scholars Program (MBA) – Online Student Panel

An Admissions Officer from the Yale School of Management and a panel of Yale SOM Silver Scholars and alumni will present an information session to share information about this very unique opportunity.

The Silver Scholars Program is specifically designed for college seniors who wish to earn an MBA immediately after completing their undergraduate studies. Students enroll in Yale SOM’s full-time two-year MBA program but rather than the traditional summer MBA internship, Silver Scholars complete a year-long internship of their choice.

The admissions committee seeks applicants with a combination of intelligence, maturity, and curiosity who aim to be future leaders in their field of interest. Candidates from all majors are welcome to apply; Yale SOM enjoys the diversity of interests and backgrounds that Silver Scholars bring to the broader MBA class.

Date: Friday, October 23

Time: 12 noon – 1 pm EST

More information is available at https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/events/593468/.