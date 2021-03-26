Work as a Peer Career Advisor at CCI next year

Do you give lots of advice to your friends about job searching, internship hunting and resume writing? Well come join the team at CCI and help us staff Quick Question hours and work on special projects.

You’ll join a great group at CCI and get wonderful training and access to support your own career development too!

We’re looking for enthusiastic, talented students to work with peers to help educate about career plannning, connect with alumni, make the most of Handshake and more.

Check out the full job description here and apply now!