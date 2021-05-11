Work as an Office Assistant at CCI next year!

Do you like to meet new people? Do you want to develop your professional skills? Well come join the team at CCI. You’ll join a great group at CCI and get wonderful training and access to support your own career development too!

Below you will find the job description and the link to apply.

*Front desk reception coverage

*Work cooperatively with others and accepts direction from supervisors

*Provide coverage of reception desk, including assistance with Career Services Drop-Ins

*Assist with data entry and various projects during time at front desk on an as-needed basis

*Answer phones; distributes email and mail

*Greet students and other visitors to Kitchel House.

*Assists with making appointments

*Demonstrates knowledge of CCI resources and services.

*Assist with other projects as needed.

*Must handle confidential information in a discreet manner

*Perform other duties as assigned



Qualifications

*Reliable/strong commitment

*Pleasant in person, email and telephone demeanor

*Patience with the public

*Work well under pressure

*Willingness to greet and direct office visitors in a friendly professional manner

*Must be organized, detail-oriented, a clear communicator, and able to work independently

*Must be able to work cooperatively with others and accept direction from supervisors

*Computer software experience essential, including MS Office, (Word, Outlook, Excel)

*Strong familiarity with Internet software applications, (Google Apps, Social Media, etc.)

*Experience with CCI’s online resources and services.

*Good Academic Standing



If the following describes you: kind, approachable, compassionate, energetic, spirited, resourceful, and can maintain a smile and sense of humor even during the most challenging of days then we hope you will apply for this opportunity.

Applicants must submit a résumé, cover letter and the names of two references to be considered for this position. Strong candidates will be contacted for an interview. Underclassmen and students with diverse backgrounds and interests are encouraged to apply.

Click here and apply now! Deadline is Sunday, May 16!