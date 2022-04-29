Women in Data Science Gathering on Friday 5/6





Women In Data Science Gathering



Friday May 6, 2022

1:00 – 4:00 PM EST

MBH 216



Join us to learn how data science is used in various fields, and to hear advice from recent Midd alums working in data science careers.



WiDS Middlebury is an independent event that is organized by WiDS Middlebury Ambassadors as part of the annual WiDS Worldwide conference organized by Stanford University and an estimated 200+ locations worldwide, which features outstanding women doing outstanding work in the field of data science. All genders are invited to attend all WiDS Worldwide conference events.



Schedule (all times approximate)



Keynote speaker (1:05-1:40)

Dr. Elena Tej Grewal, Founder of Data 2 the People



Lightning talks from Middlebury College professors (1:40-2:45)

Carrie Anderson, Associate Professor of History of Art & Architecture

Tanya Byker, Associate Professor of Economics

Kathryn Crawford, Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies



Alumni panel discussion (3:00-3:50)

Beatrice Lee ‘20.5, Research Assistant at Survey Center on American Life

Trisha Singh ’18, Research Data Scientist at Meta

Grace Weissman ‘21.5, Special Projects Analyst at Planned Parenthood



Register

