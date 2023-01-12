Women in Data Science event – all welcome

Come hear about how professors and experts use data science in their work!

When: January 17th, 2023 from 4:30-7:30pm

Where: Axinn 229

WiDS Middlebury is an independent event that is organized by Breanna Guo and Professor Becky Tang as part of the annual WiDS Worldwide conference organized by Stanford University and an estimated 200+ locations worldwide, which features outstanding women doing outstanding work in the field of data science. All genders are invited to attend all WiDS Worldwide conference events.

Anyone affiliated with Middlebury is welcome to attend, regardless of gender or sexual identity. Food, refreshments, and prizes will be provided!

More details and to register, click here