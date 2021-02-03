What Will Transitions to a Green Economy Look Like? Find out Wednesday, 2/17 at 12:30 p.m. EST

Live from DC: Transitions to a Green Economy

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 :: 12:30-1:30 p.m. EST

Eleven percent of the world’s population is currently vulnerable to climate change impacts, such as droughts, floods, heat waves, extreme weather events and sea-level rise. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO) 2018 World Employment and Social Outlook report a shift to a just and greener economy could create 24 million new jobs globally by 2030 if the right policies are put in place. Green growth strategies need to be flexible enough to take advantage of new technologies and unexpected opportunities and be nimble enough to abandon one approach if a better one becomes available.

The Center for Careers and Internships’ Middlebury Professional Network, in collaboration with Middlebury in DC, the Rohatyn Center for Global Affairs, and the Franklin Environmental Center bring you a discussion among professionals who have a variety of vantage points on the transitions to a green economy.

This discussion will be conducted via Zoom webinar, connecting the professional guests with students from both the Middlebury and Monterey campuses, as well as, alumni and parents of the Middlebury community.

The panelists include: