What is the Workforce Recruitment Program (WRP)?

The Workforce Recruiting Program for College Students with Disabilities (WRP) is a recruitment and referral program that connects Federal Government and select private-sector employers nationwide with highly motivated college students, graduate students, and recent graduates with disabilities who are eager to demonstrate their abilities in the workplace through paid summer or permanent jobs.

Participating in the WRP is an excellent way to:

find an internship or permanent position

explore careers in the federal service

gain interviewing experience

To apply for WRP, you must:

have a disability AND

be a U.S. citizen AND

be enrolled to seek a degree at a U.S. Department of Education accredited institution of higher education on a substantially full-time basis (unless your disability precludes you from taking a substantially full-time load or it is your last term before graduating) OR

have graduated from such a school within the past two years (April 1, 2019 or later).

