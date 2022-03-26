What is Real Estate Private Equity? What is Private Capital Advisory?

Representing Starwood Capital Group, Henley Hall ’19 will share information about her firm and their opening for SENIORS who are interest in real estate investment portfolio management on Tuesday, March 29 at 8:00 p.m. Students interested in summer 2023 opportunities are also encouraged to attend. RSVP here.

Please join Jim Tilson ’13 to learn about the fast-growing Private Capital Advisory (“PCA”) team at Evercore. This event is open to ALL CLASS YEARS and will address their 2023 summer analyst program as well as full-time opportunities. PCA is a leading global secondaries market advisor with over 70 professionals focused on both providing strategic advisory services to financial sponsors across a variety of portfolio and fund management objectives and advising limited partners on liquidity solutions for their private asset portfolios. PCA has been named Private Equity International’s Secondaries Advisor of the Year in the Americas every year since 2016. The event will take place on Wednesday, March 30 at 5:00 p.m. RSVP Here