Wells Fargo Corporate & Investment Banking

2022 Women on Wall Street

You’re invited to apply to attend a unique leadership forum that will introduce you to the opportunities and culture of Wells Fargo’s Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) division. The Women on Wall Street forum is designed to provide high-performing sophomore women with the chance to explore a career within one of the four tracks within CIB (Investment Banking, Sales & Trading, Corporate Banking and Commercial Real Estate). You will hear from senior leaders and learn more about navigating the professional environment, as well as interview for a 2023 internship opportunity.

Summit activities

Learn about Corporate & Investment Banking, the financial services industry, and careers in Investment Banking, Sales & Trading, Corporate Banking, and Commercial Real Estate

Participate in information sessions, panels, and networking events

Interview for a position for the 2023 Summer Analyst Program

Summit details

Date: April 7-8, 2022 (Subject to change)

Venue: Charlotte, NC (Subject to change)

All travel and meal expenses will be paid by Wells Fargo

Application details

Visit the 2022 Women on Wall Street application page to submit your application from February 8, 2022 – March 8, 2022.

Qualifications

The summit is open to all women interested in Corporate & Investment Banking with an expected graduation date of December 2023 or May/June 2024.

Wells Fargo will only consider candidates who are presently authorized to work for any employer in the United States and who will not require work visa sponsorship from Wells Fargo now or in the future in order to retain their authorization to work in the United States. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or status as a protected veteran.





