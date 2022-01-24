WEALTH MANAGEMENT 2023 VIRTUAL CAMPUS RECRUITING SERIES

Wealth Management Summer Analyst Program – Morgan Stanley Wealth Management is broken up into two distinct areas: the Field and the Home Office. Summer Analysts will join us for a competitive, 10-week program where they will be placed into a specific team within the Wealth Management Home Office. The Home Office is where the development and strategy of products, investment solutions, digital offerings and research take place for Financial Advisors to leverage with their clients. Summer Analysts will gain a thorough understanding of the Wealth Management business and the full range of financial products and services available to our clients.



Wealth Management 101 Info Session

February 23rd, 5:30 PM EST – Zoom Webinar

During this event, a senior leader will provide valuable information on the industry and the Wealth Management Summer Analyst Program. Following the business overview, there will be a live Q&A.



Wealth Management Analyst Panel

February 25th, 12:00 PM EST – Zoom Webinar

This panel will include current and former Program Analysts who will be able to share meaningful insights into their experience in the recruiting process and the day-to-day life of a Summer & Full-Time Wealth Management Analyst. The panel will be moderated by a senior leader in the Wealth Management Division.