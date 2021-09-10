We are experiencing technical difficulties…

Pardon our dust, but as we were cleaning up our site, there were some issues that need ITS help. They are kind enough to work on it with us next week. In the meantime, how to schedule with an advisor has disappeared (oh no!).

Drop-In hours and Quick Questions:

Peer Career Advisors can can share guidance and answers around the following, and more:

Develop and review résumés and cover letters

Search for internship and employment opportunities

Prepare for interviews

Access resources like Handshake

Connect with the appropriate CCI advisors

Present a workshop to a student organization

Schedule with an Advisor

Please use the scheduling tool in Handshake to set up appointments with career advisors. All other staff members can be contacted as follows on our staff page.

Other questions? Check out our website.

We are excited to have everyone back on campus this weekend and look forward to seeing you at Kitchel House in the coming days.