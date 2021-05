Join the Watson Fellowship Webinar on Wednesday, May 12th, from 3 PM to 4 PM ET. Watson Fellows David Johnson ’19 and Sophia Zupanc ’19 will be joining as guest speakers.

The Watson Fellowship provides a year of self-directed exploration following graduation. Nomination applications will be due to the Middlebury Fellowships office in mid- September.

To learn more about the Watson, visit go/watson and the Watson Leadership page here. Register for the webinar here.