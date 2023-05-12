Washington DC Mentoring Program Summer 2023

Are you interning in-person or virtually for a Washington, DC based organization? Well this program could be for you. Open to all students of any major, in any industry, not just politics or government.

Each student enrolled is assigned an alumni mentor in their chosen industry. You can learn about different skills and career paths and build relationships to help with your future. The program consists of in-person or virtual one-on-one meetings with your alumni mentor as well as in-person or virtual workshops and panel discussions. Space is limited.

Apply here!