Want to learn more about opportunities with a boutique investment bank?



Here is your chance to learn about Moelis’ summer analyst program and meet Middlebury alumni, including Bob Crowley ’94, a Managing Director and Head of the Boston office at Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative, unconflicted strategic advice to a diverse client base. The firm assists clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive, globally integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Company’s dynamic advisory practice supports clients through all phases of the business cycle through expert capabilities in M&A, Recapitalization & Restructuring, Capital Markets, and Financial Institution Advisory. They serve clients with about 700 employees based in 19 geographic locations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia.

Bob Crowley ’94 joined at the Firm’s founding to manage the build-out of the Firm’s first office in Boston and to lead its expansion in the homebuilding sector. Bob has over 25+ years of investment banking experience advising on and executing various homebuilding mergers, acquisitions, restructuring, and debt and equity transactions. Prior to joining Moelis & Company, Bob was head of high-yield capital markets at UBS and previously led top franchises in the homebuilding and environmental services sectors of UBS’s Global Industrials Group. Bob started his banking career at Salomon Brothers and worked at BankBoston before joining UBS. Bob Crowley was honored as Investment Dealers’ Digest’s 2009 “40 Under 40.” At Middlebury, Bob majored in International Politics and Economics. He currently serves as Treasurer and board member of the Shady Hill School, board member of the Franconia Ski Club, member of the corporation of the Belmont Hill School, is the former President of Hill House Boston, and was previously a member of the Joint Center for Housing Studies Policy Advisory Board at Harvard University.

Join Bob Crowley ’94, Bridget Currier ’20 (Associate), Catherine Han ’22 (Analyst), and Jack Rudnick ’22 (Analyst) on Nov. 9 at 6:00 p.m. in Axinn 229 to learn more about the firm’s 2024 Middlebury Summer Analyst Program