Quick Questions with peer career advisors are open next week during break.

Thanks to our amazing Peer Career Advisors and Peer Engagement Fellows, drop in hours continues over the break, Feb. 15-19

Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays – 12:00-4:00 p.m. ET and 7:00-9:00 p.m. ET Thursdays & Fridays – 1:00-4:00 p.m. ET.

CCI’s well-trained student team can share timely guidance and answers for a variety of topics including:

Getting started on your first college résumé

Reviews of résumés and cover letters

How to schedule a career advising appointment

How to search for internship and job opportunities

Strategies for career exploration and networking using Midd2Midd and LinkedIn

Tips for interview prep

How to access resources like Handshake, GoinGlobal, Vault, etc.

No appointment necessary, just drop in by clicking the link below during open hours.