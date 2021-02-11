CCI Career Paths

Quick Questions with peer career advisors are open next week during break.


Thanks to our amazing Peer Career Advisors and Peer Engagement Fellows, drop in hours continues over the break, Feb. 15-19

Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays – 12:00-4:00 p.m. ET and 7:00-9:00 p.m. ET Thursdays & Fridays – 1:00-4:00 p.m. ET.

CCI’s well-trained student team can share timely guidance and answers for a variety of topics including:

  • Getting started on your first college résumé
  • Reviews of résumés and cover letters
  • How to schedule a career advising appointment
  • How to search for internship and job opportunities
  • Strategies for career exploration and networking using Midd2Midd and LinkedIn
  • Tips for interview prep
  • How to access resources like Handshake, GoinGlobal, Vault, etc.

No appointment necessary, just drop in by clicking the link below during open hours.

Join Quick Question Drop In Hours
