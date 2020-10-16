Virtual DC Trek – Learn about public service careers

DC Virtual Trek Week 2020! Organized by NASPAA. Check out 1 or all of the 4 events below.

Link to all events: https://linktr.ee/VirtualDCTrek2020

International Development Panel featuring USAID, Save the Children, Tetra Tech & SIDW

Tuesday, October 27, 2pm EDT / 11am PDT

https://tinyurl.com/InternationalDevelopmentPanel

Information Session with U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Wednesday, October 28, 12pm EDT / 9am PDT

https://tinyurl.com/CareersintheUSGov

Live & Work in DC: Perspectives from Recent Alumni

Thursday, October 29, 1pm EDT / 10am PDT

https://tinyurl.com/LiveAndWorkinDC

Capitol Hill Staffers Panel with NASPAA Alumni

Friday, October 30, 1pm EDT / 10am PDT

https://tinyurl.com/CapitolHillStaffersPanel