Vanderbilt’s Accelerator® Summer Business Immersion: Get ahead this summer

Forget the typical internship or case study. Enhance your business knowledge and earn resume-worthy experience by combining classroom learning with 3 real consulting projects. It’s like gaining the experience of multiple internships in less than a month!

Accelerator is excited to partner with Dollar General. Students will also work with the Nashville Superspeedway and conclude the project by attending a NASCAR race during the tripleheader weekend June 23-25. Stay tuned for an announcement about one more client!

Visit the website to learn more about Accelerator® Summer Business Immersion (June 4-24). Don’t hesitate to reach out to KJ Lyttle, Accelerator Program Coordinator. To get your questions answered, you may click here to connect one-on-one or sign up for a casual, small group information session. The next deadline is Monday, March 6.