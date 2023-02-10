US State Department Info Session: on campus and in person, February 20

Come to this session to learn about career, exchange, and foreign language opportunities at the U.S. State Department and life as a diplomat working in U.S. embassies and consulates overseas.

Monday, February 20 at 4:30 pm in Axinn 219. Register here.

Sandy and Eric Jacobs joined the Foreign Service as a tandem couple in 2008, following private sector careers and service as U.S. Peace Corps Volunteers in Ukraine. They have served a range of public diplomacy, management, political, and consular assignments in Uzbekistan, Estonia, Tajikistan, India, and Washington DC. Sandy is currently on a one-year Cox Fellowship focused on space diplomacy; her background includes managing cultural and exchange programs (including Fulbright selection), cybersecurity, political-military affairs, space policy and outreach, crisis response, and human rights. Eric is Deputy Director of the Foreign Service Institute’s management training department; his background includes embassy operations (including financial and human resources), crisis response, logistics management, and human rights.

Middlebury Diplomat in Residence and former US Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives, Jeff Lunstead will also attend the talk.