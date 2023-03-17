UpNext: Careers in Climate Solutions coming March 30-31. If you are interested in a career in climate solutions, don’t miss this chance to meet Midd alumni in the field!

Climate Change touches everything, but it can be hard to know how to match your interests, skills, and passions up as you consider your career.

This two-day UpNext: Climate Careers program seeks to demystify the many existing and developing climate careers and sectors. The event is open to all students in all majors.

Through this panel discussion and networking reception (as well as small group discussions on Friday, March 31st), students will get an insider’s understanding of the opportunities, available career paths, and roles and skills necessary to enter future jobs and internships.

Panelists will talk about current and emerging trends shaping opportunities to work on climate change and their implications. Students also get a first-hand look into the personal career paths of participating alumni.

Cohosted by Center for Careers and Internships and Climate Action Capacity Project (CACP)

This event features:

Alumni Panel – Thursday, March 30th at 4:30 pm in Wilson Hall/McCullough Student Center.

– Thursday, March 30th at 4:30 pm in Wilson Hall/McCullough Student Center. Networking Reception – Thursday, March 30th in Wilson Hall after the Alumni Panel. Stick around to enjoy light snacks and networking with alumni, faculty, and fellow students.

– Thursday, March 30th in Wilson Hall after the Alumni Panel. Stick around to enjoy light snacks and networking with alumni, faculty, and fellow students. Small Group Career Conversations – 10:00 am-12:00 pm – Experienced alumni professionals currently employed by a variety of organizations and firms all relating to climate solutions will host multiple breakout sessions designed to set you up for success as you explore career possibilities, apply for positions, interview, and begin your own career tackling the solutions towards one of society’s largest global problems. Each workshop is 1 hour; stay as long as you can or visit another sector and expand your knowledge base.

